Fort Eustis will be hosting a maritime training exercise from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Friday through Aug. 1, according to a Joint Base Langley-Eustis news release.

The training will occur in the James River Reserve Fleet, and will include firing blank ammunition, the release states.

Noise concerns are expected to be minimal, according to the release, though it says some nearby residents may hear sounds that simulate live fire.