New director praises library system she'll soon lead

Williamsburg Regional Library's reputation preceded it.

Having worked in library systems across Virginia for the better part of three decades, Betsy Fowler knew about WRL well before she ended up being part of it.

"I've been aware of the Williamsburg Regional Library for a very long time," she said. "It's nationally recognized, and very well-known and well-respected regionally. It has a lot of creative programming, which it's known for."

Fowler will begin her job as the director of the Williamsburg Regional Library on March 16.

She will replace Genevieve Owens, who resigned in July after James City County Police charged her with assault and battery of a family member. Janet Crowther served as interim director since early July, and she did not apply for the permanent position.

In her new role, Fowler will oversee the Williamsburg Library and the James City County Library.

Fowler, formerly the director of library and research services for the city of Chesapeake, said she has always been interested in libraries. Even as a small child, she sought out the resources of her local library whenever possible.

"I lived behind a little library in Manassas, and I would go there every day after school. Eventually, the custodians just started leaving the back door unlocked so I could come in," said a laughing Fowler.

Though libraries have shifted along with the rest of American society, Fowler said that their role as bastions of knowledge and learning are as important today as they ever have been.

"Libraries are still the most democratic of institutions. People come there to learn and grow their own wealth of knowledge."

The idea of working in libraries as a career intrigued Fowler early, and she said working in public libraries gives her the chance to combine her passions.

"I think combining that idea of public service with a love for books and people, that's what I wanted," she said of her career choice.

The library's board of trustees did a very good job in finding good candidates, Fowler said, which spoke to the strength of their system.

"I knew they were looking for someone with requisite experience, but also someone who was strong communicator of their own ideas, and someone with a vision for where they wanted the library to go," she said of the search.

Bill Porter, chair of the library's board of trustees, said the board was clear about what they wanted from the new director throughout the search process.

"We expect the new director to continue working to ensure excellence through strengthening community connection and partnerships, communicating and raising awareness, and rethinking library spaces."

Education

B.A. in Art History and History, University of Mary Washington

M.L.S, Catholic University of America

Experience

Worked in library systems in: Rapppahannock, Chesapeake, Hampton

Started library career in 1981