Report: Graffiti found on William and Mary fraternity houses

College of William and Mary fraternity houses on Ukrop Way were vandalized early Thursday morning, according to Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler.

Ambler said William and Mary Police found almost all of the college's fraternity houses on Ukrop Way, as well as the fraternity and sorority community building, vandalized with graffiti on the buildings that included the words “rape” and “rapists” spray painted on the brick exteriors.

Ambler said the buildings have been cleaned and William and Mary Police are conducting an investigation.

"To be clear, damage to or destruction of property, particularly graffiti on our buildings, is never an acceptable form of expression and won’t be tolerated," Ambler said. "Sexual violence and rape are serious issues on college campuses, including ours. While we have made progress at William and Mary, our efforts to educate about, prevent, and respond to sexual violence must and do continue in earnest. Defacing property and unfairly labeling an entire segment of our community is neither an effective nor acceptable way to advance that cause."

