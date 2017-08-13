Freiling expresses solidarity in letter to Charlottesville mayor

Williamsburg Mayor Paul Freiling wrote a letter to voice solidarity with Charlottesville and denounce the violence that broke out in the city during a white nationalist rally.

White nationalists descended on Charlottesville for a rally to protest the removal of a stature of Robert E. Lee this weekend. The protesters were met by counter protests and violence broke out, leaving one person dead Saturday.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of today's tragedy and their families. We admire and respect the courage of the people of Charlottesville, who looked hatred in the eye; stared it down; and rejected it with every ounce of their being," Freiling wrote in the letter dated Saturday evening. Freiling sent the letter to Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer on behalf of Williamsburg.

Freiling applauded the work of law enforcement and suggested convening a meeting to discuss challenges faced during the rally in the letter.

"We understand that we cannot look at this as an isolated incident; rather, it is symptomatic of an insidious infection. Healing one wound will not cure the disease," he wrote.

Support for Charlottesville also came from James City. The county posted a letter voicing support for Charlottesville and condemnation of white supremacists to the county's Facebook page Sunday morning.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with you as we as a commonwealth and as a country stand against these acts of violence," the letter stated.