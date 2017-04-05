April partnership raises money for Autism Center

April is Autism Awareness Month, and one local business is spearheading a fundraiser for local kids affected by the disorder.

Results Performance Training, off of John Tyler Highway in the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center, is teaming up with the One Child Center for Autism in upper York County for a month-long fundraiser.

During April, a $10 donation to the One Child Center will get people into any Bootcamp Class at Results Performance Training.

"As a former educator, I realize how important it is to provide support for families affected by autism," Results Performance Training Owner Detric Smith stated in a news release. "This is a great cause, and I am thrilled to be able to offer my support."

A nonprofit organization, One Child Center provides support and therapy to families affected by the disorder regardless of financial situation. It offers speech language therapy, social skills groups, art therapy groups, and family support. The center also raises funds for scholarships to help needy families attend therapy and workshops.

"Families affected by autism and other developmental differences face financial challenges associated with expensive health care and therapy costs," One Child Center founder Julie Cullifer stated in the release. "These families also face other unique financial challenges such as the need for specialized equipment, dietary requirements, medicines, supplements, and highly skilled sitters (because leaving your special needs child with the teenager next door is not a possibility), all of which can be costly."