Funhouse Fest return sees growth

Funhouse Fest saw growth as it returned for a second year June 23-25. The addition of a second stage, a more diverse lineup and the inclusion of hitmakers like Sheryl Crow and Rhiannon Giddens drew more attendees and generated more revenue year-over-year, according to a report by Virginia Arts Festival manager Scott Jackson.

Attendance rose more than 11 percent, attracting nearly 8,100 people over the festival’s three days. The percentage of festival goers from out of town also increased more than 20 percent, comprising more than half of the overall crowd. Virginians traveled from cities like Richmond, Alexandria, Lexington, Virginia Beach and others.

Out-of-state attendees hailed mainly from North Carolina, Maryland and Pennsylvania, with some from as far as California and a few from foreign countries like Australia. The economic impact from those out-of-towners is estimated at more than $578,000, including almost 1,900 rooms booked through area hotels.

For year two, the number of food vendors increased from three to eight, including offerings from Two Drummers Offbeat Eats, Foodatude and Colonial Williamsburg. Beer and wine sales increased nearly 40 percent year-over-year; products from Alewerks, the Williamsburg Winery and others generated more than $61,000.

Overall revenue topped $686,000, up from last year’s $501,000. A VAF survey found that 98.6 percent of respondents said they would return for a follow-up and recommend the festival to friends. A third Funhouse Fest has not yet been announced.