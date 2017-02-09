Robert Gates talks politics, country conflict Thursday evening

Well before several decades in the military and other facets of American public service, Robert Gates walked the same paths that students at William and Mary do.

Gates, a former secretary of defensew ho is now the chancellor of the college, graduated in 1965. Seated in Phi Beta Kappa Hall Thursday, he took questions from President Taylor Reveley and the crowd.



He addressed his experience with international conflicts in Russia, China and more, and spoke at length about the current political sphere and where specifically the Trump administration falls within it.



"I think the key for a President is to surround himself or herself with very strong people who are prepared to argue with the president, and to challenge the President," Gates said.



For those unhappy with Trump, or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Gates said the real work much earlier than the election.



"You're unhappy in November," he said. "That's because none of you showed up in February."