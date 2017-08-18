Salvation Army buys Virginia Gazette building

WILLIAMSBURG — The Salvation Army of Greater Williamsburg has bought the 2.8-acre property which houses the Virginia Gazette building on Ironbound Road for its new Corps community center.

“We have outgrown the space we presently lease in Williamsburg,” said Lt. Jeremy Lind in a news release. “The Salvation Army of Greater Williamsburg has numerous programs and services that require dedicated space, such as a food pantry, social service offices, youth character building programs, and worship services.”

The Salvation Army works out of an approximately 5,000-square-foot building at 151 Kristiansand Drive.

The Salvation Army advisory board chairwoman Sophia Harler said a larger facility will help its ministry throughout the greater Williamsburg region. The group, which employs seven people, plans to renovate and move into the building at a yet-to-be-determined date.

“We do not have an exact date of when we will take possession of the building, but we are currently working with the Virginia Gazette to find an amenable solution for both The Salvation Army of Greater Williamsburg and the Virginia Gazette,” Lind said.

The Virginia Gazette will remain in Williamsburg at another location, to be determined. The property had been owned by Tribune Publishing and was leased to the Virginia Gazette. That lease runs through June 2018.

“The Virginia Gazette, which has been covering the community for more than 280 years, remains dedicated to our coverage and is actively looking for new space in Williamsburg,” said Marisa Porto, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Daily Press Media Group, which owns The Virginia Gazette. “We believe the Salvation Army of Greater Williamsburg new Corps community center will be a great benefit to our community.”

The Gazette has been in the Ironbound Road office since 1988, when it built a 9,121-square foot office building in front of its printing plant. At the time, the move tripled its previous workspace and enabled the staff to grow accordingly. The warehouse behind the Gazette’s office has 15,000 square feet of space.

From July 1972 until its move to Ironbound Road, the Gazette had been at 173 Second St. on the eastern fringe of Williamsburg. That location had 6,000 square feet of news and production space. Before that, the Gazette had been at 420 Prince George St. in midtown.

According to Williamsburg online property records, the Gazette property is valued at $1.65 million for fiscal year 2018, up from $1.2 million in 2017. Lind declined to comment on the purchase price of the property.

