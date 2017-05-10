William and Mary graduates prepare to head out into the world

Graduates from the College of William and Mary have gone on to make their marks in the nation and world.

Robert Gates became secretary of state. Jon Stewart became an influential comedian and TV show host. Perry Ellis created an internationally known line of clothing. Then there are the presidents: James Monroe, Thomas Jefferson, John Tyler and George Washington.

They and countless others spent time studying and learning in Williamsburg before heading out into world.

Nearly 2,000 students from the college will graduate Saturday, following in the footsteps of thousands before them. Their paths to the future are as diverse as they are.

Family business

Mary Catherine knows precisely where she'll be. This summer, she'll start life anew working in the nation's capital as an attorney for Gerard Fox Law.

Catherine, who is from Washington D.C., chose William and Mary because she enjoyed the dichotomy between country and city that Williamsburg offers.

"I still wanted to be in a metropolitan area," she said. "I like Williamsburg, and I like the area. I was able to meet a lot of the professors when I was down here, and it's been a good fit."

The daughter of a two lawyers, Catherine originally rebelled against the idea of heading into the same field as her parents. Once she finished her English degree at Catholic University, law school looked more appealing.

"I really wanted to do something a little less isolated than academia," Catherine said. She'd previously considered getting advanced degrees in the fine arts field. "Law school allowed me to maintain my connections in the fine arts and with copyrights. I'm just doing it from a different angle."

Copyright law is Catherine's passion, and it comprises the bulk of the work she'll do at her new law firm.

The D.C. office is a relatively new one, she said, and it'll give her the chance to work on intellectual property issues. That her firm has multiple offices is a perk too, she said.

"I'm sure I could move in a matter of years, if I chose to," she said. "I'll be working on cases with lawyers who are in Los Angeles or in New York, anyway. It could be pretty fluid — all firms don't have that."

Following passion

Ahmed Skaljic used his time at the college to dive into a subject he has been smitten with: economics.

Skaljic transferred to William and Mary from George Mason University, where he once thought he'd go into the civil engineering field, like his father.

Though he was initially unsure about changing his course of action in college, he says the move has paid off.

"I knew the job security that comes with engineering," he said. "(Economics) isn't something like a guaranteed job, like you could have if you had an engineering degree. I knew if I wanted to chase my passion, I had to change."

The professionalization of the economics field has shifted the weight of an economics degree, Skaljic said.

"Unfortunately, unless you're going to get your master's or Ph.D on top of it, there's isn't much you can do with just a bachelor's degree," he said.

One of the reasons Skaljic chose the college over Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia was his perception that the student body was very close and that he did not feel an implied pressure to conform to many social norms.

"It's subtle, but it's there," Skaljic said about different social dynamics at the other schools. My sister went to the University of Virginia and had a great time there, but it felt a little bit different. You have to fit in."

As an orientation aide, Skaljic has taken the walk across campus that the graduating seniors will take on Saturday morning. He's led freshmen into and around the campus many times, but his last trip across the campus will be the most special.

"I've done it before," he said. "Those other times won't be like Saturday. When I take that walk, I'll be thinking of William and Mary as how much I've enjoyed my time here."

Drawn to politics

Sahil Mehrotra's mother worked in Richmond during his high school years, and she first put the idea of attending William and Mary on her son's radar

The school's political science program intrigued the Bridgewater, New Jersey native.

Politics is where Mehrotra sees himself at least in the short term. He'd like to work for a campaign in the state.

"I've been looking at a few campaigns," he said. "All of them are based in Virginia, and I haven't chosen one just yet."

Though he looks back on his time at the college fondly, Mehrotra is dissatisfied with some of its aspects.

"When you come to William and Mary, it's easy to think that William and Mary is perfect. It's not," he said. "I still love the institution, but I can do that and still recognize its flaws. That realization took a little bit."

Mehrotra immersed himself in the school and community by getting involved with student groups.

"You always wish you'd given less time to one group and more time to another," he said. "I think that's a natural part of being reflective on your college experience."

The institution has a long way to go, he said, but he valued the chance to do what he could.

"It's obviously bittersweet. I had the opportunity to learn and do so much here, and now it's coming to an end," Mehrotra said. "William and Mary was truly my home for the years I've been here."

Second chance

When issues in her family forced Dorie Arthur to drop out of high school, she figured she'd end up working in a clerical job.

Her chief motivation to attend college was to find a better, higher paying job.

"When I first came to Willam and Mary, it was really about just checking the box," she said. "As I've been here longer, that's all kind of changed."

The college's emphasis on research programs fascinated Arthur, especially once she got over her worries about the difficulty of the classes.