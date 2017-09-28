District graduation rate bests state average

The Williamsburg-James City County school division graduated 92.3 percent of its students in the class of 2017, besting the state average of 91.1 percent.

Each local high school — the only schools with a graduating class in the eyes of the state —was at or near the state mark.

Per data from the Virginia Department of Education, Warhill graduated the highest percentage of its students, at 93.2 percent. Jamestown and Lafayette followed at 93.1 and 90.5 percent respectively.

District-wide, 93.5 percent of girls graduated, a bit more often than boys (91.2 percent).

Jamestown graduated just 68 percent of its Hispanic students, a drop-off from fellow high school Lafayette (84.2 percent) and Warhill (100 percent).

“Earning a high school diploma is an achievement that affects the rest of a student’s life,” said assistant superintendent Jeffrey Carroll. “We are very proud of the WJCC students who earned a diploma or completed the GED, and we will continue our efforts to raise our graduation rate and lower our dropout rate.”

As the previous academic year was ending, district staff scrambled to make sure many students had the credits needed.

“In WJCC, each high school’s team of dedicated staff members enhanced their efforts to identify and advocate for any student who was projected to be short of credits for graduation,” he said.

Past years

Here’s the four-year graduation rate percentage for the district in past years:

2016: 91.6

2015: 90.9

2014: 90.5

2013: 89

2012: 88.9

