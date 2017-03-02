Graffiti found on former Millington Hall at William and Mary

For the second time in three weeks, the former Millington Hall on the campus of the College of William and Mary has been found with graffiti on it.

Graffiti with the words "Punch ur local nazi" and "Smash Fascism" found on the building and was reported to campus police Feb. 10 at 8:42 a.m., according to college spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan.

Wednesday afternoon, the building again was found with graffiti, this time with the words "swamp a--" and "F--- Facist Alums" on one side below a window and "TJ Owned People" on the other, on the bricks of the building.

Millington Hall, which housed the biology and psychology departmernts at William and Mary for 48 years, is now fenced off and is a construction site, as it is in the process of being demolished and will make way for the campus' fourth Integrated Science Center.

Anyone with information on either incidence of graffiti is asked to call William and Mary police at 221-4596.

The first incident of graffiti at the former Millington Hall came just before a campus statue was defaced.

The Thomas Jefferson statue on campus was found on the weekend of Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 with red paint visible across both of the statue's knuckles, and "slave owner" spray painted in red on the brick at its feet, according to college officials. Those words have faded on the brick, but the red paint on the statue's knuckles remains as of Wednesday afternoon.

The bronze statue, between two academic buildings off the campus' Sunken Garden, honors one of the college's most famous alumni and the country's third president.