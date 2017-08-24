Wineries enjoying a bountiful grape harvest

Warm temperatures and a lack of rain have been the perfect ingredients for a strong grape harvest in Williamsburg.

“We had a great spring and an early harvest,” said Matthew Meyer, Williamsburg Winery’s full time wine maker. “This year we have the potential to have a lot of fruit. I tell people if we get very little rain, I’m happy.”

As a state, Virginia has also been enjoying an early grape harvest.

“The harvest looks like it’s coming along reasonably well so far,” said Tony Wolf, viticulturist for the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center, in a news release.

The state’s grape production for the 2017 season is forecast at 9,000 tons, up 500 tons from last season’s final production, according to the state department of agriculture.

Wine is big business in the state.

Combined, the 285 wineries in Virginia sold 6.6 million bottles of wine in 2016, according to the governor’s office.

According to a 2012 economic impact study, the Virginia wine industry employs more than 4,700 people and contributes almost $750 million to Virginia’s economy each year.

“Warm spring weather led to early bud bursts and put this year’s grape harvest a week or two ahead of schedule,” Wolf said in a news release. “The grapes are looking pretty good, and there is more fruit than what you normally see.”

Between Memorial Day and Tuesday afternoon, the Williamsburg area has had 9.91 inches of rain; the area usually averages 14.17 inches of rain during June, July and August, according to U.S. Climate Data.

Williamsburg has also had warm temperatures this summer. In June, July and August, high temperatures averaged 90 degrees. Historical averages for the three months is 85 degrees.

Because of those hot, dry conditions, Meyer said this is the earliest the winery has begun picking grapes since he started as the wine maker 15 years ago.

The Williamsburg Winery began picking grapes on Aug. 20, and it’ll be a non-stop process until late October.

Meyer said the winery has about 15 seasonal pickers who are mostly friends or family. The pickers begin at 6:30 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. on a typical day.

“It’s usually an all day thing,” Meyer said. The pickers make about $10 a hour. He also treats the pickers to pizza at the end of the day.

The Williamsburg Winery sits on 45 acres of land; seven acres are devoted to growing grapes. Meyer said there are about 900 plants on each acre of land.

The winery specializes in two types of grapes: Viognier, a southern French grape, and Albarinho, a Spanish grape. The root stocks for the grapes are imported from California, Meyer said.

Visitors to the Williamsburg Winery this fall may be able to watch grapes being harvested, but the wine they taste will be from previous harvests.

Meyer said the winery trains and farms the grapes for three years before they use it to make wine.

“There is usually fruit on the second year of harvesting, but if you let the plant hold that fruit, all the energy of the plant will go to ripening the fruit instead of strengthening the roots. … I let the plant focus its energy on making a healthy vine,” Meyer said.

Over in New Kent

Another local winery is waiting a little longer to harvest, but expects a strong season.

“We’re letting our grapes hang a little longer so they have a higher-quality wine,” said Jake Dombroski,​ vice president of winery operations ​at the New Kent Winery.

Dombroski said the New Kent Winery will begin picking grapes Friday and complete harvesting in October.

“We’ve had pretty nice wet and warm spells throughout the year in New Kent. We have our wet days and then we have our hot days. That really helps the plants to grow and roots to mature,” Dombroski said.

The winery harvests eight different grapes, all of which come from either France or the United States.

The New Kent Winery has 19 acres of grapes they will harvest and 34 other acres which will be harvested in the future.

Dombroski said they outsource the picking to a company in Charlottesville and have anywhere from 9-15 pickers per day.

Last year, the winery processed 96 tons of grapes, Dombroski said.

Dombroski said, like the Williamsburg Winery, his winery waits three years before using the grapes for wine.

Harvesting grapes is a long and grueling process, but when the wine is finally ready for consumption, the wait is worth it.

“Grape growing is not for everybody,” Meyer said.

