Greater Williamsburg Partnership launches at Kingsmill Resort

The Greater Williamsburg Partnership made its first public appearance to the business community on Thursday afternoon.

The Greater Williamsburg Partnership was formed to boost business investments and support regional initiatives in Williamsburg, James City County and York County like "Launchpad," the area business incubator.

“We have such an integrated community in Williamsburg, James City County and York County and in the competition we forget to work collaboratively,” said Virginia State Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment (R-James City).

The event was held in the James River Grand Ballroom at Kingsmill Resort. Over 50 elected officials and local business leaders attended the event.

Director of the Greater Williamsburg Partnership David Denny said some of the next steps for the group include branching out to other economic development agencies in neighboring communities and increasing the partnership’s social media presence.

