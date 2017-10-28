Greek Festival brings community together for food and fun

The biannual Williamsburg Greek Festival was another hit at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday.

“It’s standing room only right now,” said Robert Marakos, organizer of the festival. “We’re a young church and we hold this festival as a major fundraiser. We are proud of our heritage and culture and want to share it.”

Marakos said the church has been hosting the festival for over 10 years and has held it at the church on Mooretown Road since they moved into the building four years ago.

Vendors were set up selling artwork and food was also plentiful.

Guests had their selection of calamari, gyros, roasted lamb and greek salad. The desert menu was also stacked from top to bottom, including rice pudding and ek mek.

“I’ve been enjoying it. I wanted to see the artwork and get some food,” said, resident Gabby Chahine.

The festival lasts from Friday to Sunday. There was an estimated 100 people on Friday and hundreds more on Saturday.

Boy scouts were also on hand doing community service by bussing tables and washing dishes.

Jorge Rivas, assistant scout master of the Williamsburg troops said the Greek Festival is the number one fundraiser for his organization.

