TURN television series returns to Colonial Williamsburg

Popular AMC television series "TURN: Washington's Spies" is again filming in Colonial Williamsburg starting Monday.

The city has welcomed producers and staff from the show in recent years while they filmed seasons two and three, respectively.

Based heavily on historian Alexander Rose's book "Washington's Spies: The Story of America's First Spy Ring," the series follows Abraham Woodhull, a Long Island farmer who bands together with friends to create a spy ring.

Their exploits eventually help Gen. George Washington's military forces turn the tide and win their independence.

The Tavern parking lot on the south side of Francis Street will close for 24 hours starting at 9 p.m. Sunday. Waller Street, between Francis and Lafayette, will also be closed.

Colonial Williamsburg warns the changes will affect bike and pedestrian traffic near the Historic Area and the Governor's Palace.

The College of William and Mary has also been a filming location for the show, as have various places in Richmond, Petersburg and Tuckahoe.