Heritage Humane Society shelters Hurricane Harvey refugees

Five of the Heritage Humane Society’s newest members will be up for adoption Sunday after they were rescued from Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

“These pets were not owned, they came from the shelter down in Houston that got flooded,” said Darci Vanderslick, marketing manager. “The Houston shelter had to make room for the pets that were owned in the area and needed a place to stay.”

The Heritage Humane Society, an independent and primarily privately funded organization in Williamsburg, took in three dogs and two cats last week.

Two of the dogs are 4-month-old terrier lab mixes. The other dog is a 5-month-old pointer lab mix.

The two cats, which are siblings, are domestic short hairs that are 4 months old.

Troy Jefferson Vanderslick holds two of the cats rescued from Hurricane Harvey Vanderslick holds two of the cats rescued from Hurricane Harvey (Troy Jefferson)

The dogs and cats are spending a week in quarantine after arriving Sept. 7.

Kimberly Laska, executive director at the Heritage Humane Society, said she expects the rescued animals to go quickly after they’re put up for adoption.

Vanderslick said space is important for the shelter, which holds 210 animals.

“Even if you’re not able to adopt a Harvey animal, our kennels are so full that if you can adopt another one, that will empty a kennel so that we can bring in more pets,” Vanderslick said. “You’re saving lives — not only the pet you take home but the pet that gets that empty kennel.”

Laska said the shelter has about 135 animals available for adoption including cats, dogs, bunnies and rats. She said the shelter plans to take in two or three dogs from Florida because of Hurricane Irma.

“This is an ongoing request,” Laska said. “We aren’t going to leave an animal behind.”

For more information

Visit heritagehumanesociety.org or call 221-0150.

Adoption hours:

Monday: By appointment only.

Tuesday: Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 1–4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Friday & Sunday: Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 430 Waller Mill Road

Jefferson can be reached at 757-790-9313.