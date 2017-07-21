Heritage Humane Society uses coupons in kitten adoption campaign

It’s not often that a coupon campaign aimed at clearing out inventory is a positive promotion, but that’s exactly what Heritage Humane Society is trying to do.

Kimberly Laska, the shelter’s executive director, said the shelter’s cages have been full for weeks — it’s kitten season.

“We’re just inundated, we have kittens coming out of our ears right now,” said marketing manager Darci VanderSlik.

That’s why the shelter kicked off a four-weekend coupon campaign with a deal on kittens. Through Sunday all kittens are adopt one, get one free and adoption fees for all adult cats are slashed in half.

The campaign comes ahead of national Clear the Shelters day Aug. 19.

“Our goal is to get as many adopted before we get to the last day when we’ll have a really big push,” Laska said. “This weekend is really a push on the kittens and the adult cats.”

To adopt out all 138 animals — 71 kittens, 40 cats, 20 dogs and a few smaller creatures — the shelter is offering a coupon deal each weekend to entice prospective adopters. They’ll announce that week’s deal — good Thursday through Sunday — on their Facebook page each Thursday morning, Laska said.

VanderSlik said new kittens are coming to the shelter daily and there isn’t room for them. Forty-six kittens are waiting in foster homes for space at the shelter to open up, Laska said.

“Our number one goal would be to walk through our shelter and have every cage empty,” VanderSilk said. “We need the space.”

Each adopted animal comes spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated with a microchip and basic medications including a flea and tick and a heartworm preventative.

For more information or to see adoptable pets, visit the shelter’s website at heritagehumanesociety.org/coupons/ or call 757-220-0150.

