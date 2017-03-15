Heritage Humane to host low-cost veterinary clinic Friday

The Neuter Scooter will be rolling through Williamsburg again on Friday, offering an array of low-cost veterinary services.

The Virginia Beach SPCA takes the mobile clinic across Hampton Roads, including stops at Heritage Humane Society in upper York County.

The bus will set up shop at Heritage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

There people can bring dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered, receive vaccines for rabies and more, for heartworm tests or microchipping. Prices vary but Heritage’s Director Kimberly Laska said the shelter will work with anyone for whom cost is an obstacle.

The vaccine clinic allows walk ups between 11 a.m. and noon. For spay and neuter services, people must make an appointment because it is a surgery.

Spaying and neutering pets is important for the health of the animal and the community, Laska said.

“The Neuter Scooter provides tools for all families to make their pets the healthiest they can be,” Laska said. “It helps with overpopulation issues here and everywhere you live, because there are so many more pets than there are people who want to care for pets.”

For cats, neuters — for males — start at $66 and spays — for females — start at $85. Canine neuters start at $100 and spays at $110.

Laska said some people are hesitant to alter their pets, fearing it will lower their quality of life, but said they actually see some health benefits after the procedure.

“They are often much calmer after they’ve been altered, and less likely to mark their territory,” Laska said. “It can also help prevent other diseases in the future.”

The shelter has about a dozen openings for spay and neuter procedures Friday. There are always a few open appointments when the bus visits, Laska said.

The Neuter Scooter will be back at Heritage April 13, May 11 and 31 and June 15.

Low-cost clinic:

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 17 at Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road

To make an appointment or learn more, call Heritage at 757-221-0150.

Visit heritagehumanesociety.org/calendar/?mc_id=1817 for a full list of services and pricing.