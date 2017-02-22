Hicks' murder trial expected to move to April

It looks likely that the trial of a northern Virginia man on charges of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony will be pushed back to April.

Brian Alexander Hicks, 56, charged in the death of Providence Forge resident Gabriel Ryan Maness, was scheduled for a bench trial Wednesday in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court, but Commonwealth's Attorney Nate Green said Tuesday he expects the case to be removed from the docket and continued to a date to-be-determined in April.

Green said he expects the case to continue as a bench trial when an April date is set.

The shooting inside the Norge Farm Fresh shocked a community and left residents looking for answers.

Hicks, who lived alone in a townhouse in the northern Virginia community of Woodbridge, is accused of shooting and killing the 34-year-old Maness, according to a criminal affidavit filed in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court.

Maness was at the grocery store that morning shopping for his family, Gabriel's father Jim Maness has said.

Police responded to the store shortly after 8 a.m. on April 17, with callers reporting shots had been fired. Police found Hicks standing in aisle six of the grocery store about five feet away from Maness' body, with a .45-caliber handgun on the ground in front of him, according to court documents.

Police found five shell casings close to the men and believe each one was from a bullet that struck Maness, court documents state.

Hicks was arraigned in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court on April 18 of last year, with a judge ordering a psychological evaluation.

Court documents initially indicated that Hicks had been charged with second degree murder. However, the charges were later upgraded to first degree murder, according to online court documents.

First degree murder is considered to be planned and premeditated, while second degree murder is generally known to be intentional but not premeditated.

Hicks waived his preliminary hearing last September and pleaded not guilty to the charges in October.

