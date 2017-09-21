Historic sites face modern day pressures

The pilgrims are unionizing, Old Sturbridge villagers have turned to solar power and Colonial Williamsburg is outsourcing.

In the past year, living history museums and historic sites throughout the country have made some very public business decisions to improve their bottom line. The hope is those moves are not obvious to the paying public and do not take away from the sites core mission.

“As difficult as these decisions are, for as much as they impact our Colonial Williamsburg colleagues today, it would be far worse for the large majority of our employees and the future of the foundation if we did nothing and just hoped that our financial fortunes would somehow change next year, or the year after,” wrote Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Mitchell Reiss in a late June letter announcing the organization’s decision to lay off 71 people and outsource several functions, affecting another 262 employees.

Since Colonial Williamsburg’s announcement, the Gazette has combed through publicly available tax records and audits dating back to the early 2000s and reviewed the orgnaization’s annual reports from as far back as the 1970s to get a clearer picture of how it operates and where its financial troubles originated.

A review of other nonprofit living history museums and historic sites shows Colonial Williamsburg stands out both in its size and the lengths it goes to cater to visitors. Its budget is 29 times larger than Plimoth Village’s efforts to recreate 17th-century New England, and CW’s hospitality costs are $19 million more than the entire budget for George Washington’s Mount Vernon historical site.

Reiss has said his leadership team has made several changes to help right Colonial Williamsburg’s financial struggles, contributing an additional $10.4 million in savings in the past two years. New programs give visitors hands-on interactions with colonial-era weapons and tools, seasonal attractions bring new crowds and Liberty Lounge caters to military families. Outsourcing several functions should save Colonial Williamsburg another $5 million annually in the coming years, said Jeff Duncan, Colonial Williamsburg vice president of real estate.

Those changes create progress toward reducing Colonial Williamsburg’s over-reliance on its $663 million endowment. Despite a written policy of only withdrawing 6 percent of its endowment each year, Colonial Williamsburg has used as much as 12.1 percent (in 2014) to offset operating deficits, according to Reiss and the organization’s IRS forms.

Virginia Tourism Corp CEO Rita McClenny said she is aware of Colonial Williamsburg’s decision to outsource and she believes staying static isn’t an option.

“They have to look at what’s working and what’s not working and make those determinations based on consumer demand, that’s key,” she said. “Change is something that has to happen — you take calculated risks — and you try to minimize any downside.”

Here are some ways living history museums and historic sites are changing to address financial pressures:

Mount Vernon

Tucked along the west bank of the Potomac River, George Washington’s Mount Vernon draws close to 1.1 million paid visitors each year.

The nonprofit Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association that oversees the palatial estate charges $18 for adult general admission to access the famous mansion, the surrounding colonial buildings, gardens, farm and museum. The 500-acre property is not open to the general public.

Rob Shenk, the site’s senior vice president for visitor engagement, credits the group’s core mission of telling Washington’s stories as the true driver of visitation.

“Our competition isn’t just other historic sites,” he said. “It’s everything that people are asked to do — sports, entertainment, food, all the things that happen in the Washington, D.C., area.”

Even though Mount Vernon draws nearly double the number of visitors as Colonial Williamsburg each year, it’s $47.9 million budget is just 20 percent of CW’s.

Both Mount Vernon and Colonial Williamsburg operate with multi-million dollar endowments. While CW’s endowment value dropped 5.5 percent between the beginning on 2011 and the end of 2015, Mount Vernon’s had increased 6.3 percent, according to public tax records.

“We pride ourselves in presenting this historic estate,” Shenk said. “There’s not much change there, but we are really trying to be innovators in creating new and exciting platforms.”

The organization employed 747 people in 2015, a third the number at Colonial Williamsburg, according to the most recent available tax records.

“We’re doing very well, both in our ability to engage our guests and financially,” Shenk said. “When we have 1.1 million visitors each year, we want to have the highest impact with them, so they can leave with this memorable experience.”

Plimoth Plantation

In Massachusetts, Plimoth Plantation’s historical interpreters, artisans and maintenance workers voted to unionize in August, according to The Boston Globe. They demanded management address low-staffing levels, low wages and workplace safety.

Plimoth Plantation is more than 40-acres and depicts a 17-century English village and Wampanoag Native American campsite.

The site’s union represents about 50 of the museum's 180 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees, according to the Globe.

Colonial Williamsburg has had union-represented employees for at least four decades, although none of them are interpreters. The AFL-CIO Local 25 represents 500-650 hospitality workers, including the employees at the Williamsburg Inn and Williamsburg Lodge, said John Boardman, Local 25’s executive secretary-treasurer.

The union represented 64 percent of the Colonial Williamsburg Company’s staff, according to an audit performed for Colonial Williamsburg’s 2016 fiscal year.

At Plimoth, visitors must pay for admission, which varies in price depending on the season. In autumn, the $36 tickets provide access to the plantation, grist mill and a new role-playing waterfront exhibit.

The financial pressure applied by employees in August was coupled this summer with the notable absence of the replica Mayflower II, which was moved off site for restoration. It isn’t expected to return to the nearby harbor until 2019.

"All of our efforts to achieve stability occur as many museums, including Plimoth, face lower attendance," Stephen Brodeur, chairman of the Board of Trustees, told the Globe after the August vote to unionize. "Despite the challenges, we continue to focus on providing engaging and educational experiences for our visitors."

Plimoth hosts 360,000 visitors each year and operates with a $7.5 million budget. Visitors must find hotel accommodations off site. Dining options are only available for large groups, weddings and, of course, on Thanksgiving.