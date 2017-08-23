Peninsula takes in eclipse from historical platform

The moon rolled in front of the sun in a three-hour progression Monday, drawing wide, surprised grins from area crowds as they used special glasses and pinhole projectors to track the eclipse’s progression.

A warm, sunny day, the weather was perfect for viewers in the Historic Triangle, apart from the occasional cloud that blocked out the near-total eclipse for a few minutes at a time. At its peak, about 2:45 p.m., the moon blocked out about 85 percent of the sun for local observers.

Some residents chose to take in Monday’s solar eclipse, historic in itself, immersed in a 17th- or 18th-century setting at the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. These locations offered materials to make the paper projectors and gave short presentations on how colonists navigated using the sun in similar fashions. By creating a small hole in a piece of paper, the shape of the moon’s cutout on the sun would be projected onto the surface underneath it.

Savannah Williams / The Virginia Gazette Jamestown guests use a pinhole projector to see how much of the sun the moon is blocking, without looking directly at the eclipse. Here, the eclipse hasn't yet reached its peak. Jamestown guests use a pinhole projector to see how much of the sun the moon is blocking, without looking directly at the eclipse. Here, the eclipse hasn't yet reached its peak. (Savannah Williams / The Virginia Gazette)

There hasn’t been a coast-to-coast total eclipse to pass through the United States since 1918 according to NASA, so the country’s demand for solar glasses far exceeded production. For the past several weeks, it was difficult to find or buy them, causing people to turn to projection methods to experience the solar event, such as the one used by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation.

Even for those who had seen partial eclipses before, this occasion stood out. Lou Lorenzo, from New Jersey, said the last eclipse he saw was in 1979.

“This covered a lot more than the first one I saw,” Lorenzo said. “This looks like a half moon, or actually, an eighth of a moon.”

Lorenzo said he and his wife visit the area once every two to four years. It was only chance that their vacation dates coincided with the eclipse, but when they made their way to the fort, the solar event overshadowed their usual interests.

“We came all the way down here to Jamestown to see the ships,” Lorenzo said. “We didn’t even go on the ships because we were so busy watching the eclipse.”

Savannah Williams / The Virginia Gazette Two girls brought homemade "cereal box" eclipse projectors to watch the eclipse on Aug. 21. Two girls brought homemade "cereal box" eclipse projectors to watch the eclipse on Aug. 21. (Savannah Williams / The Virginia Gazette)

A representative from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation said the Jamestown Settlement had 912 guests Monday, including 89 area residents who were eligible to participate in the event for free.

One man from Williamsburg said although he didn’t see the moon dim the afternoon daylight as expected, he still enjoyed the experience.

“It was fun, definitely a once-in-a-lifetime event,” he said. “They did a great job putting things on here, too. Explaining stuff, and having folks out there telling you how to poke in one page.”

Only about a quarter of the guests at Jamestown Monday brought viewing glasses, but many of those people went through the crowd letting strangers, especially children, borrow them for a chance to look directly at the eclipse. One historical interpreter said she estimated 30 people used hers to briefly look at the moon overtaking the sun.

A woman from Northern Virginia was also in the area vacationing with her family and, after reading about the settlement’s programming, decided Jamestown would be the place to take in the sight.

“The staff was very nice, very friendly, they helped us make these things to view it,” the woman said, holding up her paper pinhole projector. “And people were very friendly, they shared their glasses with us.”

She said they would be taking home stories about the atmosphere, just as much as the eclipse.

“We will say we really enjoyed it,” she said. “The whole view, the environment, everybody being excited. It was just better than watching at home.”

Williams can be reached by phone at 804-824-8289.