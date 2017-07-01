Independence Day closings

James City County

The county's administrative offices will be closed for the holiday. Both the James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center will also close. All convenience center and the county's Garbage Transfer Station will close. Libraries and the county's courts will also close. Curbside recycling will run on its ordinary schedule.

Williamsburg

Closed in July 4:

Offices in the Municipal Building

The Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse

Both libraries in the Williamsburg Regional Library system

The Quarterpath Recreation Center will close at 4:30 p.m. on July 3 and remain closed on July 4. Garbage collection will take place as regularly scheduled on July 3. Pickup scheduled for July 4 will be delayed one day. All of the city's parks will be open on July 4. Call 220-6196 if you have a water emergency during the holiday.

York County

All of the following will be closed on July 4:

The York County offices, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service, York-Poquoson Social Services, the York County Public Libraries, the Waste Management Administrative Office, Waste Management Transfer Station, Waste Management Drop-Off Area, and the VPPSA Composting Facility.

Curbside recycling collections will not be affected by the holiday. Curbside garbage collections will be moved one day. For more information, contact the York County Public Information Office at 890-3300.

Thomas Nelson Community College

The college's Hampton and Williamsburg campuses will close on July 3 and 4, along with its satellite campuses.

WATA

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority's administrative will close on July 4. The trolley will run regularly until 9 p.m. and provide express service until 11 p.m. from Ewell Circle to New Town Legacy Hall.

Fares for the trolley are 1.50 one-way and $3.00 for an all-day pass. Anyone taking the trolley to downtown events needs an all-day pass.

DMV

The Department of Motor Vehicles' customer service centers will be closed Saturday through Tuesday. Offices will reopen for regular business hours July 5.

Customers can visit dmvnow.com at any time for certain services, including vehicle registration renewals, address changes and some driver's license renewals.