William and Mary homecoming plans unchanged for now

Plans for homecoming weekend at the College of William and Mary remain unaffected by an explosion yesterday in downtown Williamsburg.

An explosive device was detonated Thursday near Merchants Square.

Williamsburg Police,the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI are at the scene, as well as several other departments.

Campus spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan said the college’s planned homecoming events, which include a homecoming parade at 4:30 p.m. Friday, are still scheduled to take place.

“No changes to the Homecoming plans/schedule at this time,” she wrote in an email.

The college has homecoming events planned through Oct. 22.

William and Mary police chief Deb Cheeseboro said college police also visited the scene last night.

Her department has not deemed the explosion as an immediate danger to the university.

“Though this was not on-campus, know the proximity is close,” she said in a university-wide email Thursday morning. “While the investigation is continuing, there is no indication of any ongoing threat.”

