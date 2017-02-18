Despite robberies, police see no uptick in hotel crimes

Despite a series of recent high-profile robberies, area police say they do not see a trend with increasing crimes at Williamsburg-area hotels.

The Quality Inn & Suites at 5350 Richmond Road in James City County was robbed twice in five days, first on Feb. 11 and again on Feb. 15.

Both were early-morning robberies in which an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, according to a James City County Police Department news release.

Last month in Williamsburg, there were two incidents at two different hotels in which an unknown man with a handgun forced his way inside the victims' rooms and demanded money, Williamsburg police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley said.

Both victims told police they gave the man some cash and he left. The first of those incidents took place just after 10 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Motel 6 at 3030 Richmond Road and the second just before 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Quality Inn at 505 York Street.

Police identified Craig Alexander Brodie, 28, of Newport News, in connection with the two incidents in the city, and another in Newport News. He turned himself in to police.

Riley said the recent events are not indicative of any kind of trend of incidents at city hotels, however.

"We've been rather fortunate that the uptick is in the counties," Riley said. "We're not seeing anything specific in the city."

He said the city's police department includes information on area incidents at hotels or financial institutions so they can be on the lookout.

The last robbery of a York County hotel took place Jan. 31 during the early morning hours in which a masked man entered the Candlewood Suites on Commonwealth Boulevard in Tabb and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money, said Lt. Dennis Ivey of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Ivey said he has not seen any spikes in hotel crimes in the county, though if there were, he said the sheriff's department would increase the attention the hotels receive.

"We do as much patrolling of them as we can," Ivey said.

James City police did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Police advise anyone staying in area hotels to be aware of his or her surroundings and to bolt the doors to the their room. If someone sees something suspicious, police advise to report it to the hotel and to police.

"If something doesn't look right in the parking lot, don't get out of the car," Ivey said. "If you see something, say something."

