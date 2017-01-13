Police: Woman robbed in Williamsburg hotel

Williamsburg police are looking for a man they say robbed a woman at a Quality Inn hotel in the 500 block of York Street on Thursday evening.

The woman, police say, was waiting on the arrival of a friend, opened the door to see a male robber who then forced his way in.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left in an unknown direction. Police think this robbery and a similar one from Jan. 10 are related, and they say both are under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.