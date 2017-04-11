Police: Armed robbery at Williamsburg hotel

Williamsburg Police are looking for suspects who allegedly displayed handguns and robbed the Quarterpath Inn at 620 York Street early Tuesday morning, according to spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley.

At about 1:50 a.m., Williamsburg Police responded to a hotel in the 600 block of York Street for a robbery, Riley said.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the clerk, who told them two black males in their early 20s, each about 6-feet tall and wearing dark-colored hooded jackets, entered the hotel, Riley said.

Each man displayed a handgun and demanded money, Riley said, and the clerk gave the suspects an undetermined amount of cash before the men fled the area.

This is the first hotel robbery of 2017, though there have been three people who were robbed on hotel properties this year, Riley said.

Last year, there was a single hotel robbery in the city, with two people robbed on hotel properties. In 2015, no robberies of any kind took place on hotel property, Riley said.

No one was hurt during the incident, Riley said.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.