Police: Second arrest made in Williamsburg hotel robbery

WILLIAMSBURG - A second man suspected of robbing the Quarterpath Inn earlier this month has been arrested and taken into custody, according to Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley.

During their investigation, Williamsburg Police developed information on a third suspect, Kwamen Jaquan Osborne, 20, of Hampton, who was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at his residence, Riley said in a news release.

Osborne has been charged with one count of robbery and two counts of conspiracy, Riley said, in connection to the early morning April 11 robbery of the Quarterpath Inn at 620 York Street.

He is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond, Riley said.

Williamsburg Police previously arrested Juwan Synquez Brown, 20, around 7 a.m. April 11 at his residence. He was charged with one count of robbery and is also being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, Riley said.

Police are still looking for another suspect in the hotel robbery, Riley said.

Officers initially responded to the alleged robbery around 1:50 a.m. April and spoke to the hotel clerk, who told them two black males in their early 20s, each about 6-feet tall and wearing dark-colored hooded jackets, entered the hotel, Riley said.

Each man displayed a handgun and demanded money, Riley said, and the clerk gave the suspects an undetermined amount of cash before the men fled the area. No one was hurt during the incident, Riley said.

This is the first hotel robbery of 2017, Riley said.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.