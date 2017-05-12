Police: Former Williamsburg hotel employee facing theft charges

A former Clarion Hotel employee is facing multiple charges after allegedly taking the hotel's cash drawer, Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley said.

Riley said Williamsburg police responded at 9:10 p.m. Thursday to a larceny at the Richmond Road hotel. When officers arrived, the clerk told them the cash drawer to the register was taken while she was away from the desk.

Management reviewed the surveillance video, Riley said, and identified the suspected thief as former employee, Melissa Marie Miller, 41, of James City County.

The investigating officer obtained warrants later in the evening May 11 charging Miller with breaking and entering, grand larceny and trespassing, Riley said.

The warrants have not yet been served to Miller, Riley said.