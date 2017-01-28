Williamsburg resident looks to rebuild home with help fromW&M football team

It was the worst call imaginable for Michael Gray.

On the afternoon of Dec. 15, Gray received a call that his house was engulfed in flames from his younger sister while he was on a religious retreat in Boston.

Gray is attempting to get back on his feet with help from the community and college students.

Gray got on a flight immediately to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and drove back to Williamsburg, he came home to debris and his wife fighting for her life.

Michael's wife, Angela, went into diabetic shock because her sugar level was too high. Angela left a neighbor's house to go home and nap because she wasn't feeling well. She then woke up turned on the stove and passed out.

"I look at the fire as a blessing in disguise," said Gray, because his wife could have passed out and nobody would've known.

Angela made it out of the house safely but had to remain in the hospital afterward for two weeks and is still feeling the effects of the smoke.

"By the time my neighbor got back to the house, it was in flames," Gray said.

Gray didn't waste anytime looking for assistance, the next day he went to Housing Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to repairing and replacing homes in the Williamsburg area.

"Basically our role is to help people maintain their home and keep it safe, warm and dry," said Abbitt Woodall, Housing Partnership executive director.

Michael and Angela were familiar with the organization both had volunteered at Housing Partnership. Michael helped build homes, and Angela served on the advisory board.

Woodall said when the Grays came to him, he immediately wanted to help.

"We want to do whatever it takes to get the Grays back into their home," Woodall said.

The first step in the reconstruction process was tearing down what was left of the existing structure on Alesa Drive and clearing the debris.

A daunting task for one man, in stepped Woodall, who recruited the College of William and Mary football team and cheerleaders to lend a helping hand.

For the players, hauling the debris was humbling.

"It was a crazy experience to see his family out there in such high spirits. I could only imagine what it's like to have your home and belongings taken away from you," said Ted Hefter, freshman quarterback. "It was nice to show them that we care about them and our community."

Hefter was joined by 20 other teammates for two straight Saturday mornings.

"It meant a lot to me that the kids would come out here and help me, knowing that it was a Saturday and they could have been doing anything else and they chose to come out here for two straight weekends without having a clue who I am," Gray said. "They were great and worked diligently."

The whole experience put things into perspective for the Tribe football team.

"It made me and my teammates thankful for our lives," said Hefter, who wants to finish the job.

"We're considering going back again to help out Mr. Gray," Hefter said. "We've gotten to know him and we have free time on the weekends might as well help out."

Gray said he was appreciative of the football team and cheerleaders for the support but he knows a lot of work is left to be done.

"We need help in terms of funding building materials and paying for a dumpster," Gray said.

The Grays set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the tearing down, clearing the debris and reconstruction of the home.

Gray said all the money will go toward the house, which means so much to him and his family.

"We not only lost this house, we lost 46 years of memories," said Gray, a lifelong Williamsburg resident. "I'm going to be here until it's done."

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.

Want to donate?

Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/gray-family-fire-recovery-fund.