New scares for Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens debuted its latest scares in store for visitors Friday to Howl-O-Scream during a passholders event at the park.

Frostbite is a new, scary cool haunted house contained in the Curse of DarKastle building. Busch Gardens also added a new escape room, Case of the Haunted Hotel, to go along with Case of Mr. Karver, and it also debuts the new terror-tory, Axe Alley, located in the New France area of the park.

Busch Gardens will be open on select Thursdays (Oct. 19 and 26), and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 23 through Oct. 29. Howl-O-Scream picks up its scare-factor after 6 p.m. The park’s opening times varies (either 10 .a.m., 12 p.m. or 5 p.m.), so Busch Gardens says to check park hours prior to visiting.

The park will close at 10 p.m. for Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 29-30, and it will be open until midnight every Saturday in October, open until 11 p.m. every Thursday and Friday in October and until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Jimmy LaRoue The Case of the Haunted Hotel, depicted here, is a new Howl-O-Scream attraction at Busch Gardens. The Case of the Haunted Hotel, depicted here, is a new Howl-O-Scream attraction at Busch Gardens. (Jimmy LaRoue)

Jimmy LaRoue FrostBite is a new addition to Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream lineup this year. FrostBite is a new addition to Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream lineup this year. (Jimmy LaRoue)

Jimmy LaRoue Howl-O-Scream began Friday at Busch Gardens and will continue Fridays through Sundays, and on a pair of Thursdays, until Oct. 29 Howl-O-Scream began Friday at Busch Gardens and will continue Fridays through Sundays, and on a pair of Thursdays, until Oct. 29 (Jimmy LaRoue)

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.