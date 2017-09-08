Hurricane Irma expected to skirt Williamsburg region

Williamsburg area officials are calling for residents to plan ahead for any impacts related to Hurricane Irma. Check back here throughout the day for updates.

Update 9:45 a.m.

The current National Weather Service forecast calls for Irma, currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, to move further west and stay on land once it hits Florida, meaning impacts for the Mid-Atlantic region would be limited to periods of rain Monday night into Tuesday, along with dangerous rip currents over the weekend into next week.

Still, local officials still ask that residents pay attention to the storm, as its track can still change.

Meteorologist Mike Dutter with the National Weather Service’s Wakefield office says the forecast this weekend is for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Any possible storm impact on the region would not be until Monday evening and into Tuesday.

