Irma impacts still unknown for Williamsburg region

The Williamsburg area is expected to get hit with heavy rain and thunderstorms today, but it’s not a byproduct of Hurricane Irma, which is bearing down on Florida with sustained winds of more than 180 mph as a Category 5 storm.

Still, Mike Dutter, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Wakefield, told the Daily Press that the Hampton Roads region should “dust off your hurricane plans … and be prepared, just in case.”

Irma is still at least several days away from having any possible impact on the Mid-Atlantic and Williamsburg regions, but local officials are still asking residents to pay attention.

In a post on York County’s official Facebook page, the county cautions against waiting until the last minute to make necessary preparations.

“It’s still too early to know where this powerful storm will go,” the post says, “But it is imperative that you stay up-to-date on the storm’s track and be prepared in the event Irma impacts our area.”

In James City County, residents can sign up for JCC Alerts, which will text or email messages on severe weather.

The National Weather Service is also tracking Tropical Storm Jose, which is not far behind Irma and is expected to turn into a hurricane by this evening.

For today, the National Weather Service is calling for widespread showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the Williamsburg region, with locally heavy rain possible and a high of 79 degrees. It says today’s thunderstorms could come with gusty winds.

Rainfall amounts of between a half to three quarters of an inch are possible today, and another quarter to half-inch of rain is possible tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast for the next several days calls for partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s, with lows in the upper 50s. The next chance of rain comes Monday night and Tuesday.

Information:

Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide (Virginia Department of Transportation)

Know Your Zone (Virginia Department of Emergency Management)

Hurricane Safety Tips and Resources (National Weather Service)

JCC Alerts (James City County)

