Irma moving closer to U.S. mainland

Williamsburg area officials are calling for residents to plan ahead for any impacts related to Hurricane Irma. Check back throughout the day for updates.

Update: 10 a.m.

Hurricane Irma is still a Category 5 storm packing sustained winds of around 180 mph, but its impact on the Williamsburg region is unclear.

Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida sometime Sunday, with any expected impacts in the Williamsburg region not expected until at least the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for the Williamsburg region calls for partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s to about 60 from Thursday through Monday.

By Monday evening, the National Weather Service is calling for a chance of showers, with the chance of precipitation between 40 and 50 percent. At that point, Irma is currently forecast to make landfall near the Georgia/South Carolina border.

In addition to Irma, there are two additional hurricanes, in the Atlantic, Katie, near the eastern coast of Mexico, and Jose, which is east of Irma.

The governors for the states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have declared states of emergency.

