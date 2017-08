The Williamsburg Red Cross branch is sending two people to help with relief efforts in Houston after extreme flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

One volunteer will work in the disaster mental health branch and the other will drive emergency response vehicles.

One volunteer left for Houston today and the other will leave tomorrow.

The Williamsburg Red Cross branch is located at 3715 Strawberry Plains Rd. To donate to the red cross relief efforts, visit http://rdcrss.org/2wXk3Y4