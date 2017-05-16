VDOT to hold hearing Thursday for York County segment of I-64 widening

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public hearing Thursday to present proposed plans for the third segment of widening improvements on Interstate 64 in York County.

The hearing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bruton High School at 185 East Rochambeau Drive.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an opportunity to review the project exhibits and meet with VDOT representatives to provide input on the project. The meeting will be an open-house format with no formal presentation.

The proposed work in the third segment is to widen I-64 from from Humelsine and Marquis Center parkways at Exit 242 to near Route 199 at Newman Road at Exit 234 near the New Kent county line, an 8.2 mile stretch of interstate.

VDOT is working with the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission to obtain funding for it, with a contract not expected to be awarded until winter 2018.

Work continues on the first two segments of I-64 widening over 13.3 miles and will continue through 2019.

VDOT is widening the highway from four lanes to six, with a shoulder lane to be added in each direction. The work is moving east to west.

The first segment of I-64 construction, which started in September 2015, spans about 5.6 miles from Route 143 and Jefferson Avenue at Exit 255 in Newport News to just east of Route 238 at Yorktown Road at Exit 247. VDOT has shifted traffic lanes from concrete pavement to the new travel lanes in the median of the road.

The 7.7 mile second segment is from Yorktown Road to about a mile past Route 199 at Humelsine and Marquis Center parkways. That work began in fall 2016.

The public is invited to provide comments at the hearing or they can be submitted by May 28 in the mail to Janet Hedrick at VDOT, 1992 South Military Highway, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320, or by email to Janet.Hedrick@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Reference “I-64 Segment III Capacity Improvements Comment” in the subject line.