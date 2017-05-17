Octogenarians found not guilty of illegally feeding wildlife

A Stonehouse couple was found not guilty of illegally feeding wildlife Monday according to Williamsburg-James City County General District Court records.

James Augustine, 82, and his wife Jane Augustine, 80, had been accused by a neighbor, Joseph Tenhet III in a criminal complaint of feeding bread to wildlife, and thereby attracting other animals and birds that damaged his property.

Tenhet could not be reached for comment.

Tenhet had said in his complaint that the Augustines had been feeding bread to wildlife, attracting animals and birds, including vultures "in numbers and circumstances to cause property damage."

Tenhet, who lives in the 3000 block of Splitwood Lane, said in his complaint that 40-50 vultures had been nesting next to both the Augustine house, in the 3000 block of Bent Tree Lane, and his house. The two houses, while not on the same street, can be seen from the others' property. Tenhet estimated damage to restore his gutters and leaf guards to their original condition would cost $2,636.

"Large amounts of droppings cover trees, shrubs, and ground vultures were seen causing damage to my gutte(r)s and leaf guard," Tenhet wrote in his complaint.

Virginia code states it is illegal to put out or distribute food "when it attracts any species of wildlife in such numbers or circumstances to cause property damage, endanger any person or wildlife, or create a public health concern."

The charge of unauthorized feeding of wildlife is a Class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $500 if the Augustines had been found guilty, according to Virginia code.

A judge, however, found the Augustines not guilty.

