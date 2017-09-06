VDOT: Multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-64 eastbound at Route 199

A multi-car accident Wednesday afternoon has shut down all Interstate 64 eastbound lanes in York County near the Colonial Parkway at mile marker 242.3, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The accident is near Exit 242A at Route 199, and a detour is in place at Camp Peary (Exit 238), VDOT senior communications specialist Nina Napolitano said.

Traffic is backed up for about four miles, according to VDOT.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is reporting on its Facebook page that York County Fire and Life Rescue Engine 3 is on the scene.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.