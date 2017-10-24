State police: One dead in single-car accident on I-64 in James City County

One person died late Monday as the result of a single-car accident on Interstate 64 at mile marker 231 in James City County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The single-car accident took place around 10:04 p.m. as the driver was traveling east on I-64 and ran off the road into the median, striking a tree, which caused the car to overturn and eject the driver and passenger, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

The driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Anaya said.

The Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate, Anaya said.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342, by email at jlarouejr@vagazette.com or on Twitter @jlaroue.