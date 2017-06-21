VDOT: Repairs to close I-64 west travel lane, exit ramp in James City County

The Interstate 64 west off-ramp to Exit 243B at VA-143 north, along with the left travel lane next to the ramp, will close tonight from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Thursday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

VDOT contractors crews will close the lanes in order to repair the impact attenuator and barrier service that had been damaged due to a June 20 vehicle crash.

VDOT said it would have signs in place to tell drivers to the ramp closures and detour.

Motorists will be asked to take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway at VA-199 west, then keep right and follow signs for the VA-143 detour, and then exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit.