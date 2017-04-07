Busch Gardens has a welcome InvadR

The invasion of the InvadR was successful.

The new Busch Gardens wooden roller coaster debuted Friday with a large crowd awaiting a deceptively fast and twisting ride.

InvadR, which weaves through several other park attractions in New France Village near the LeScoot water ride, has a max speed of a slow-for-the-highway speed of 48 mph.

However, that doesn't speak to the how quick the ride is when riding, with a 74-foot drop following a tunnel, nine air-time hills and some tight turns, including one at a 45-degree angle.

Early InvadRs had rave reviews.

"I think it was really fun and it was really fast," said Caroline Lovis, 15, of Williamsburg, who rode with her 9-year old brother Ethan. "I liked the drops and all the turns."

In particular, early riders could be heard talking about the ride's opening tunnel and subsequent, surprising drop out of it.

"It's that first dip with the tunnel, that one takes your breath away a little bit," said Angela Byrd-Wright, 35, of Newport News, who rode with her 6-year old son Westin Wright in the third seat from the front. "I think this will be a great ride to ride at night, because then you really can't expect the turns or anything. It was really good to get on today."

Busch Gardens president David Cromwell said it's fun to start out with a great concept and then see it all come together over the last year.

"We saw it running as we were in the commissioning process, so we had a feeling that it was going to deliver on the speed and the exhiliration of a wood coaster,"Cromwell said.

"When you actually ride it though, the speed overdelivers, the air-time overdelivers. The drop is exceptional no matter what seat you're in. Seeing it, and riding, I couldn't have asked for a better experience."

