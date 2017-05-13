James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual fish fry

The fire station has served as a place of fellowship in Toano and even with new digs, nothing has changed.

“This is where all the community events were held years ago,” said county board of supervisor Michael Hipple. “Weddings, funeral services, everything was at the firehouse. This place keeps people connected to the community and to the volunteers.”

The James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department moved into its new fire station at 3135 Forge Road last summer.

Saturday afternoon’s annual fish fry was the first chance a lot of residents were able to see the new station.

“I can’t believe this facility, it’s bigger than the last one,” said resident, Bill Bunnell.

This was Bunnell’s first fish fry but he said he plans on attending next year’s as well.

Gladys Allen has help make baked goods for the annual fish fry for the last 25 years and she says it’s her way of paying it forward.



“The firefighters and their wives were always there for me and I’m able to give back so I do,” said Allen.

Fire Department chaplain and fish fry organzier, Tim Langston estimated 1400 people attended the event.

