Officials: 10 people displaced after homes damaged in James City fire

Two people were injured during a fire that caused extensive damage to one home and damaged two others late Saturday in the Skiffes Creek townhome community, according to the James City County Fire Department.

James City County firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 11 p.m. Saturday, after receiving reports of of a house fire in the 1700 block of Skiffes Creek Circle, according to a James City County Fire Department news release.

The homeowner escaped through the front door, and his 15-year-old son was briefly trapped before using a second-story window to escape, according to the fire department.

The 15-year-old was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition. His father was treated at the scene and declined further treatment, fire officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting two of the families, and another family is staying with friends, the James City County Fire Department said. Ten people in all have been displaced by the fire, according to the James City County Fire Department.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire units from York County, Williamsburg, Camp Peary and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown assisted in fighting the fire, according to the James City County Fire Department.