Water quality of James River improves

The James River is in better standing than it was two years ago, according to a report from the James River Association.

The James River Association released its 2017 State of the James report on Thursday morning.

The overall score for the river improved to 62%, which is an increase of 10 points since the report was first published in 2007 and three points over the past two years.

A 62 percent is a B- on the grading scale. An A is 80 percent, according to the James River Association.

“Increasing 10 points in 10 years shows that our collective commitment and investments in water quality are really paying off,” said Bill Street, CEO for the James River Association. “Improvements can be seen not only in the health of the river, but also in the benefits that the river provides to the surrounding communities in terms of drinking water, quality of life and economic opportunities.”

The James River Association cited pollution reduction, the improvement of tidal water quality and increased amount of wildlife in the river including smallmouth bass and oysters as the main drivers behind the higher score.

The James River brings in a lot of money, according to the association and if well maintained the river can bring in even more money.

The James River brings in $18.9 billion per year and would bring in $22.1 billion per year after the full implementation of the Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Plan, according to the association.

“The James River is a major driver for businesses and the economy across the state,” said Dennis Treacy, Chairman of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “The improvements reflected in the 2017 State of the James report are encouraging because a healthy local environment is important to a healthy local economy. The James River not only supports transportation, commerce and industry, but also enhances our quality of life that draws tourism, attracts skilled workers and spurs new businesses.”

According to the association, the James River serves drinking water to 2.7 million people and provides 6.5 million of commercial fish.

For the past four administrations, Virginia has appropriated an average of $337 million for clean water programs, primarily investments in wastewater treatment upgrades.

The James River watershed continues to be harmed by excessive nutrients and sediment, according to the association.

Street said in order to improve on this year’s score, federal agencies must invest more in urban stormwater and agricultural pollution controls.

