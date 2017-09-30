James Riverfest aims to educate on environment awareness

Tuan Vu wanted to do something with his two year old son, Hickson, on Saturday that would be fun and educational.

The James Riverfest, at the Jamestown Beach Event Park, provided the perfect opportunity.

The James Riverfest is a family, environmental festival which promotes adventure and education. Activities included hands-on educational booths, a scavenger hunt, craft vendors and interpretive paddles.

The event was cosponsored by the county parks and recreation department and the James River Association.

“We felt like this was a good opportunity for Hickson to learn about the environment and some of the resources available,” Vu said. “Overall this is great. It’s a pleasurable day.”

One of the booths set up was from the James City County Clean County Commission.

“It’s an opportunity for us to be in the community,” said Peg Boarman, chairwoman of the commission. “We have the kids making bird feeders, we are trying to teach them to be environmentally friendly by reusing things and feeding the birds.”

Boarman said she was also recruiting members for three branches of the commission: Community Beautification, Recycling, Zero Tolerance for litter.

More than 200 people attended the event.

