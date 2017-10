Jamestown golf finished in fourth place at the state championships on Tuesday and Wednesday in Abingdon.

Bobby Dudeck led the team with a score of 76 and 75 in the two day tournament. Jack DeVore finished in second with a score of 80 and 77.

Jamestown finished in fourth against other 4A competition with a team score of 641.

Blacksburg finished in first with a total team score of 571.