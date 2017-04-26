Jamestown High School ranked top 30 in state

In its 2017 list released Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report ranked Jamestown High School in the top 30 public high schools in Virginia.

The organization looks at overall standardized test scores, graduation rates, college-readiness and how well schools help disadvantaged students by looking at achievement gaps in test scores, according to a news release from U.S. News.

Jamestown came in 29th in the state this year, falling from its 24th spot in 2016. It’s the only Williamsburg-James City County school on the list. Most of those ahead of Jamestown are in districts north of Fredericksburg — Fairfax County Public Schools took the top five spots.

U.S. News looked at more than 20,000 schools for the 2017 list, according to the release. Those who scored in the top 500 for college readiness, determined by Advanced Placement test participation and scores, were awarded gold medals.

Jamestown recieved silver for the second year in a row. Silver schools are still considered high-performing, but ranked lower for college-readiness.

To be included, schools had to perform above average for their state on reading and math exams, including disadvantaged student populations defined by U.S. News as low-income, black or Hispanic. Graduation rates had to be at least 75 percent and the last measure was a rank of AP-determined college-readiness.

U.S. News primarily looked at 2014-15 school year data, according to the release.

In that year, 95 percent of Jamestown students passed reading SOLs and 89 percent passed math — both well above the state’s accreditation benchmarks of 75 percent for reading and 70 percent for math.

For disadvantaged populations, those numbers varied. On the reading SOL, pass rates were 79 percent for black students, 82 percent for low-income students and 96 percent for Hispanic students. In Math, pass rates were 78 percent for black students, 80 percent for low-income students and 93 percent for Hispanic students.

Jamestown had a 93 percent graduation rate in 2015, which fell to 91 percent in 2016.

In the national rankings, Jamestown came in 887th.

