County identifies contractor for Jamestown Road Stream Restoration project

The county board of supervisors awarded River Works the contract to complete the Jamestown Road Stream Restoration at its meeting on Tuesday.

The work will span from the Boughsprings Subdivision on Jamestown Road to the Springdale Subdivision on North Court.

“The goal of the design is to create a channel with a stable pattern, profile and dimension and stabilize actively eroding banks,” said Barry Moses, county capital projects coordinator in a memo to the supervisors.

The work will cost the county $487,767. The project is part of the approved Capital Improvements Program budget and will be funded in part with Stormwater Local Assistance grant funds.

Construction will begin next month and be completed by Feb. 2018, according to the county.