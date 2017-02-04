Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation museums see attendance, revenue bumps

Two attractions operated by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation saw more visitors and collected more money in 2016 than in the previous year.

Combined visitation at Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum at Yorktown increased 3.4 percent last year, and visitors paid more than $5 million for admissions, a 5.7 percent increase, according to the foundation.

Close to 405,000 people paid to visit the Jamestown Settlement in 2016, a living-history museum of 17th-century Virginia.

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown had 162,077 paid visitors. The museum, formerly the Yorktown Victory Center before a state and privately funded $50 million renovation and expansion, opened under the new name in October. A grand opening will be held March 23 through April 4 to showcase the new facility.

"Growth in the individual visitation at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is reflective of the positive public response to the new film and galleries that debuted in October 2016," said Susan Bak, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation senior director of marketing and retail operations, in a statement. "Jamestown Settlement paid attendance continued to improve with the economy and increased visitation from a number of new and popular special events."

Pictures: The Yorktown Victory Center reopens as the new 80,000-square-foot American Revolution Museum Oct. 15-16 after a $50 million transformation of the state-owned site designed to mark the 1781 American victory at Yorktown that sealed the Revolution. The new exhibits include nearly 500 artifacts as well as an ambitious series of films and digital interactives.

Bak said the foundation was pleased with the numbers.

"They're indicative of a nice trend or upswing. We were impacted by the economic downturn since 2008 and it has been a challenge to make headway each year," Bak said Friday. "Last couple years have been a welcome."

Growth

Attendance

Jamestown Settlement

2016: 405,017

2015: 393,602

American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

2016: 162,077

2015: 154,653

Source: Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation

Both museums are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. General admission is $17 for adults and $8.00 for ages 6 through 12 at Jamestown Settlement, located at 2110 Jamestown Road. At the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, located at 200 Water Street, tickets are $12 for adults and $7.00 for ages 6 through 12.

For more information, call (888) 593-4682 or (757) 253-4838 or visit historyisfun.org.