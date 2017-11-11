Jamestown volleyball advances to state semifinals

Jamestown’s season continues on after a sweep in the quarterfinals.

Jamestown defeated Midlothian in straight sets in Saturday’s home matchup, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19.

Midlothian opened up the game with a 10-6 lead in the first set but after a Jamestown timeout, the team settled in and jumped to a 20-16 advantage, which they wouldn’t relinquish.

Head coach Tom Stephens credited his team for cleaning up its mistakes in the first set.

“We eliminated some unforced errors from the first set and I thought my servers stepped up and served them out of system where they couldn’t run their offense,” Stephens said.

Emma Shriner led the team with 17 kills, Sara Jones had 10 kills. Pet Pettengel had seven kills, three aces and 11 digs.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead in both the second and third sets.

Jamestown never trailed in the second and third sets.

The Eagles are seeking their third straight state final appearance.

