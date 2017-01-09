Jan. 9 marks Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is an annual celebration each January that encourages citizens to voice their support of police officers and organizations around the country.
On Monday, people are encouraged to reach out to officers, bring departments food donations or thank you cards, and promote the day on social media.
C.O.P.S, a group made up of family, friends and co-workers who have lost a loved one in the line of duty, is one group behind the movement.
"In light of the continued negativity and violence directed towards law enforcement nationally, we are asking all of America to show law enforcement officers that we recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all," a C.O.P.S. news release stated.
The release suggested ways people can participate, including changing a profile picture on Facebook to one denoting their support of law enforcement, wearing blue clothing for the day, sending a thank-you card to their local department or sharing a positive story about law enforcement on social media.
"Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer," the release stated.
Want to call your department?
Williamsburg: 757-220-2331
James City County: 757-253-1800
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office: 757-890-3630
VA State Police: 804-674-2000